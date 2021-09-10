This evening in Bismarck: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
