This evening in Bismarck: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
