For the drive home in Bismarck: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
