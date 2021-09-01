Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.