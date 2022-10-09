This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
