Bismarck's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
