Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Showers developing after midnight with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

