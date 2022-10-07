This evening in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
