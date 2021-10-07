This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
