Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from THU 9:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.