This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
