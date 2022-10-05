For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
