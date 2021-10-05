Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.