Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

