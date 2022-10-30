Bismarck's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
