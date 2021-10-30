Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.