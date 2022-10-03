Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.