Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

