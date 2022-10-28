Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
