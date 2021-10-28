For the drive home in Bismarck: Clear. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
