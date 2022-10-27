Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.