This evening in Bismarck: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bismarck area. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
