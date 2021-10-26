For the drive home in Bismarck: Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
