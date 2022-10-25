Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
