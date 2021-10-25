Bismarck's evening forecast: Cloudy with gusty winds. Low 43F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain toda…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of s…
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees toda…
For the drive home in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bismarck residents should expect …
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”