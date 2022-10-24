Bismarck's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
