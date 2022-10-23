Bismarck's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy and windy with rain likely overnight. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Bismarck, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
