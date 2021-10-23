For the drive home in Bismarck: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
