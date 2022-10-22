Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.