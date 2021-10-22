 Skip to main content
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Mainly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

