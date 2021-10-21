Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.