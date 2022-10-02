Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low around 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.