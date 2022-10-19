Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.