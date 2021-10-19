Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy …
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck area. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of s…