Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.