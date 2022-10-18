Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Generally fair. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.