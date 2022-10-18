 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Generally fair. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News