For the drive home in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
