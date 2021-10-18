 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News