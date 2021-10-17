Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.