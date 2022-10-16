Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.