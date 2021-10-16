Bismarck's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
