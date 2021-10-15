This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low near 35F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
