For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
