Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

