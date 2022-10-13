Bismarck's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
