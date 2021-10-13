 Skip to main content
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Cloudy and windy. Periods of light rain early. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck tomorrow. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

