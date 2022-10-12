This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Bismarck, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see…
Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks l…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bismarck area. I…
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…