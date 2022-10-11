 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Bismarck, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

