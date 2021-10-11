This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
