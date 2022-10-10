 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

