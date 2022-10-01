Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.