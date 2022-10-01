Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
