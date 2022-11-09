Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with snow showers in the evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 14F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . A 2-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 9:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.