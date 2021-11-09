This evening in Bismarck: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck tomorrow. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
